A Place to Call Home: Sean

ST. LOUIS — It’s not necessarily the sun shining through the windows that will brighten your mornings when Sean is in the house. It’s likely his smile, as he spends most of the day beaming!

If you couple Sean’s silly sense of humor with his great grins, you’ve got an amazing young man who makes the dullest days brighter.

Sean is 8 years old and loves to keep people laughing by telling jokes with the help of his computer. Knock-knock jokes are his specialty!

He loves to chat about his favorite shows: Monster Machines, Paw Patrol and Cars. Give him a few minutes, and he will charm you into loving Lightning McQueen as much as he does!

Sean is active, loves to laugh and delights in the company of animals and big families.



Throughout his young life, Sean has continually defied expectations. He has made a significant recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in 2017. He can now walk slowly and can go up and down stairs by himself. The special attention and care that he requires will remain a part of his life as he grows up.

An adoptive family who is patient in his recovery, inclusive, and able to give Sean the time and attention he deserves would be the best fit for him. Since he enjoys playing and is often stimulated by the energy of other kids, older or younger siblings would be great for him, too.

If you think you are the right fit for Sean, please contact us. We would love to find the right adoptive family for this cheerful child.

This adorable young man also has a little wish. He would like a Paw Patrol Room Makeover. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

