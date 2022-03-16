A Place to Call Home: Ashley

This sweet teen has lived without a permanent family for more than five years

ST. LOUIS — 17-year-old Ashley is an active, nurturing, and inquisitive teenager. She enjoys spending time outdoors and loves adventures that include camping and swimming. You can often find Ashley listening to music and hanging out with her four-legged friends. She is a wonderful companion to other children and delights in caring for and playing with little ones. Her favorite colors are pink and blue like the swirls of cotton candy and she says that she could eat meatloaf and cheddar Chex mix at every meal!

This sweet teen has lived without a permanent family for more than five years. Ashley is looking for a forever family that will always be there for her to support her dreams. She will flourish in a structured home environment with supportive, fun-loving parents who will be strong advocates. She would also love to be a big sister.

Ashley also has a little wish. She would like a horse-themed room makeover! If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Ashley's life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

