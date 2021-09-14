A Place to Call Home: Carter

Carter is as cute as he is caring.

ST. LOUIS — Carter is an energetic and curious eleven-year old who is doing great in fourth grade!

Carter is as cute as he is caring. Those dimples will get you every time! Carter loves shooting hoops, running competitively and scoring goals on the soccer field.

You can often find Carter reading "Goosebumps" and writing.

While Carter is not placed with his siblings, he is very close with them and it's important to his growth that he is able to continue those safe relationships.

Carter also has a little wish. He would like art supplies. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.