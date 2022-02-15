A Place to Call Home: Emily

13-year-old Emily is excited about adoption

ST. LOUIS — Disney lovers, unite! Meet 13-year-old Emily, a sweet girl with a bubbly disposition and a love for all things Stitch.

Her favorite color is blue (like Stitch!) and her favorite animal is the koala bear. Emily is a huge animal lover, and her favorite movie is “A Dog’s Way Home.”

Emily is happy, likeable, and energetic. She can be quiet and shy when she first meets new people, but once she makes a bond with someone, she is very warm and silly, and lots of fun to be around. Emily is incredibly sweet and has a lot of love to give. She loves to learn new things and loves to help others.

Emily is excited about adoption. She is open to living in a city or country setting, and she is open to a single parent or a two-parent home. She would also love to be in a home that has pets. She would like to be part of an active family that enjoys getting out and doing things.

Emily also has a little wish. She would like a room makeover. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

