A Place to Call Home: Kamryn, RJ, & Wyatt

Three brothers are hoping you can be their forever family!

ST. LOUIS — Eleven-year-old Kamryn is an active, affectionate, and a lovable pre-teen! He has a spunky personality and loves to play outside, show off his dance moves & talk your ear off. Kamryn likes hanging out with friends and makes friends easily. You can usually find him riding his bike, playing on the trampoline, and being in Special Olympics. Kamryn also enjoys card games (UNO), playing games and video games.

Rodriguez (RJ) is a sensitive, energetic, bubbly 9-year-old. RJ is very observant, perceptive, curious, smart, talkative, silly, and fun. He is protective of his brothers & cares about them very much. He has a contagious laugh and is very outgoing and social. Rj likes sports, dancing and bike riding. He enjoys helping with Special Olympics. RJ loves music and likes telling jokes.

Wyatt is an active, affectionate, imaginative, and lovable 6-year-old. He is very loving and has an adorable contagious laugh like RJ! He loves to play, dance, be outside, and eat. Wyatt is outgoing and social, and he loves to play with all and any other children. Wyatt loves hugs and knows he is cute. He is very smart and is a problem solver and was recently accepted into the gifted program at his school. He is good natured and adjusts to most situations quickly. Wyatt likes Beyblades, cars, swings, and riding his bike. He also loves acting and playing pretend and playing games and video games. Wyatt’s diet is that of a typical child his age.

This brother trio also has a little wish. They would love some fishing gear! If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

