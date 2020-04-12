A Place to Call Home: Monaye and Shemiah

Monaye and Shemiah agree family for them would embrace family reunions, holidays, vacations, and trips to Branson.

ST. LOUIS — Twelve-year-old Monaye is a happy pre-teen with a winning smile. She's a beautiful person with a pleasant personality.

Monaye likes coloring, drawing, and word searches. She enjoys singing and dancing, which she does at church with praise dancing and singing in the choir. Monaye's favorite singer is Ed Sheeran and her favorite song is "Simply." She also likes Sara Bareilles.

Monaye is quite the pro at beanbag toss! This sweet pre-teen is a big helper around the house, especially in the kitchen. She loves to sample her creations as well. But she's always up for a quick run to McDonald's for a McFlurry!

Eight-year-old Shemiah is your typical little sister. She is lively with lots of fun energy. She loves to color and looks up to her older sister Monaye. Shemiah quickly will tell you her favorite colors are pink, yellow, and blue. She likes unicorns and L.O.L dolls.

Shemiah isn't a picky eater but loves fruits and ranch dressing! She would like to learn how to swim and really, really, wants her ears pierced.

Monaye and Shemiah agree family for them would embrace family reunions, holidays, vacations, and trips to Branson. Shemiah wants a kind, fun, family and one you can feel safe. Monaye sees in her ideal family a pet dog. The family would have laughter, and Shemiah chimed in that family would allow for downtime.

These two adorable sisters also have a little wish. They would love room makeovers! If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

