ST. LOUIS — 16-year-old Serenity is smart and loves school, which she thinks is unusual for kids her age. She has a great philosophy... "Home is where the heart is."

Serenity is looking for that special home. She wants the security and love a family can provide.

She's lived in foster care way too long, and she's ready for a place to call home. Serenity had so much fun at Beautiful Nails that her little wish is another spa day!

If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A big thank you to Beautiful Nails for pampering Serenity. She had a blast!

