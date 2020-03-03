ST. LOUIS — Ashley is 12 and loves life! She enjoys just about everything.

This sweet tween so desperately wants a family. She wants a place where she feels like she belongs and is loved for who she is.

Ashley also has a little wish. She would like to take swimming lessons!

If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

And a big thank you to Kids World Gymnastics for helping Ashley improve her skills. To learn more about classes and events, visit kidsworldgymnastics.com.

