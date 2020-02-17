ST. LOUIS — Sophia turns sixteen in April, so we celebrated a little early at Sweetology in Town and Country.

This teen is so caring and creative. She's been living without a family since she was just 10 years old. She desperately wants and deserves a family to help her grow into an amazing young woman.

Sophia absolutely LOVED creating her own cake a Sweetology. This sweet young lady also has a little wish. She would like to take a trip to Build-A-Bear.

If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Sophia's life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A BIG thank you to Sweetology! It's just the cutest place! For information about parties and drop-in decorating, please visit sweetology.com.

A Place to Call Home: Serenity is a smart teen who loves school ST. LOUIS - 16-year-old Serenity is smart and loves school, which she thinks is unusual for kids her age. She has a great philosophy... "Home is where the heart is." Serenity is looking for that special home. She wants the security and love a family can provide.

