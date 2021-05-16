Annie Malone May Day Parade celebrates legacy of St. Louis' generous spirit

For the second year, the parade will be virtual, but the beloved tradition is no less important

ST. LOUIS — Annie Malone's influence on the city of St. Louis goes back to the early 1900s when she offered to help women who ran an orphanage for African American children.

Over a hundred years later, the local businesswoman, inventor, philanthropist and benevolent spirit keeps giving.

The mission of the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center continues to serve the social and educational needs of at-risk families and children throughout St. Louis.

Today, to mark the start of annual fundraising, the Annie Malone May Day Parade will celebrate her inspiration. For the second year, the parade will be a virtual event. It will be livestreamed on KSDK.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Congresswoman Cori Bush will be the grand marshal, and 5 On Your Side's Rhyan Henson is serving as emcee of this year's virtual parade.

Donations can be made online through the Annie Malone website.