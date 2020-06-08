Francis Howell School District votes to delay start of school year by 1 week

The district's previously released plan had a scheduled start date of Aug. 24

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Francis Howell School District voted to delay the start of the school year by one week as COVID-19 cases increase in the county.

The district's previously released plan had a start date of Aug. 24, but the vote at Thursday night's special meeting would bump that back to Aug. 31.

As part of the district's plan, parents could pick between an all-virtual program or an in-person program that included increased precautions and protocols designed to limit COVID-19 transmission. The district said the in-person option "may be full-time or hybrid."

Both options offered nutrition options. Families that chose online-only learning would be able to pick up meals for their children. In-person students would be required to sit in assigned groups, and there would be no overlapping of grade level during lunch periods.

The City of St. Charles School District was also having a special meeting to make a decision on the upcoming school year.

