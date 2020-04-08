Ladue votes start school year with hybrid option for K-4th grade, all online for 5th-12th

The board approved the district's plan by a vote of 4-3

LADUE, Mo. — Some students in the Ladue School District will have an option for some in-person learning to start the school year, but most will be starting with an all-virtual program.

Monday night, the school board voted to approve the plan that offers a hybrid learning option for students from kindergarten to fourth grade, while students from fifth through 12th grade will start the year with a virtual-only plan. The board approved the district's plan by a vote of 4-3.

Last week, the St. Louis County health department suggested schools begin the year with online-only classes as the coronavirus cases surged in the area.

The county sent a letter to area superintendents with a formal recommendation.

It is not a mandate, but the health department may take "further action to close schools or buildings that have outbreaks that further risk the health of residents," the letter said.

On Sunday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said county government will work with the St. Louis County Library to provide WiFi hot spots and technology to help with online learning. Page said 12,500 hot spots will be available, as well as 2,500 tablets and Chromebooks. The offer is available to any child who goes to a school in St. Louis County, without exception.