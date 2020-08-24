Your photos: A unique first day of school

Upload your photos to the “Near Me” section of the 5 On Your Side app. Include your student’s name and city or their school. You might see them on TV this week!

ST. LOUIS — It’s a school year unlike any other.

Thousands of St. Louis area students are heading back to the classroom this week – whether that’s in a school building or at the dining room table. Districts are offering several options for families, from full in-person learning, to blended models and all virtual.

With this being a unique year, 5 On Your Side wants to see how your student is heading back to school.

Upload your photos to the “Near Me” section of the free 5 On Your Side app. Include your student’s name and city or which school they’re attending. You might see their photo on TV this week.

