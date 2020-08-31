Boys and Girls Club locations offering virtual, in-person support this school year

From help with virtual learning to after-school tutoring, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis has programs to help your student during this school year

ST. LOUIS — As students around the St. Louis area get back to school, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis is getting ready to offer support both in-person and online.

The Boys and Girls Club helps students in nine school districts in the area, and with districts utilizing different learning programs, the organization will offer different programs to best help the students they serve.

Learning support coaches will be available for students struggling with virtual learning. Those coaches will:

Monitor attendance and participation in Google/TEAMS Classrooms;

Work collaboratively with teachers;

Attend grade level/school meetings;

Provide in-person academic support (as directed by teachers);

Implement select BGCA youth development programs identified by school principal.

After school tutoring will also be available.

While some of the plans are still subject to change, the Boys and Girls Club said these are the programs that will be offered for the first part of this school year:

Traditional After School Programs will be operated at the following BGCSTL locations (first come, first served):

Herbert Hoover Club (in person, starting 8/31), 2:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday(meals will be provided)

Adams Park Club (in person, starting 8/31), 2:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday(meals will be provided)

O’Fallon Park Club (in person, starting 8/31), 2:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday(meals will be provided)

Teen Center of Excellence (in person, starting 9/8), 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday(meals will be provided)

Hazelwood East High School (virtual, starting 9/8), 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday(scholarships available)

Riverview Gardens Club (RVGC) at Highland Elementary School (virtual, starting 9/8), 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hazelwood Elementary School Club (HESC at Larimore Elementary School) (virtual, starting 9/8), 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Southeast Middle School Club (SEMSC) (virtual, starting 9/8), 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

The following locations will provide school day, in person support:

Be Great: Graduate serving Roosevelt High students (at Carnahan High School of the Future) starting 8/31, 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., Monday through Friday

Teen Center of Excellence (starting 9/8), 7:15 a.m. to 3:50 p.m., Monday through Friday

Be Great: Graduate (at Normandy High School), starting 9/8, Monday through Friday, Times TBD