Hillsboro R-3 School District delays start of school year, will start with hybrid system

The school year will now start on Aug. 31 in the Hillsboro School District

HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Hillsboro R-3 School District elected to delay the start of the school year and make a change to format when classes start back up.

On Tuesday, the district decided to delay the start of the school year five days, from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31. The school also decided to start the school year with a hybrid system.

Other districts have decided to bump the start date to their school year, including Fort Zumwalt and Francis Howell.

