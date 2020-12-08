Most schools in St. Louis area earn Total Fleet Excellence in MSHP bus inspections

While most schools got good marks, some saw less than half of their buses approved during the review

ST. LOUIS — More than half of the bus fleets inspected by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop C earned high marks in its annual school bus inspections, but six schools in the St. Louis area had more than half of their buses ruled "defective" or "out of service."

Most of the schools inspected by the highway patrol's Troop C, which patrols most of the St. Louis area, had more than 90% of buses approved, but others saw most of their buses come up short during inspection.

According to the highway patrol, buses ruled defective require repairs in the next 10 days. Buses taken out of services require a major repair before they can return to use.

Thirty of the 98 districts inspected by Troop C had all of their buses approved. Fifty-five of the districts earned the highway patrol's Total Fleet Excellence award, meaning more than 90% of the buses were approved and no buses were taken out of service.

Other fleets did not fare as well, however.

Both of the buses for St. Alphonsus in Silex, Missouri, were ruled defective by the highway patrol, making it one of six districts in the state with no approved buses. The Valley R-VI School District in Washington County had just one of its 10 buses approved by the highway patrol(eight defective, one out of service).

The other districts with less than 50% of buses approved by the highway patrol were:

North Side Community School — seven buses — two approved, three defective, two out of service

Franklin County R-II — Three buses — one approved, two defective

St. Pius X Schools — 10 buses — four approved, six defective

New Haven Schools — Seven buses — Three approved, three defective, one out of service

Two area private schools saw only half of their buses approved. One of John Burroughs' two buses was ruled defective. One of CBC's four buses was ruled defective and another was taken out of service.

Lift for Life Academy had the largest fleet to have less than 60% of its buses approved: 11 of its 19 buses were approved while seven were ruled defective and one was taken out of service.