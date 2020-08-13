Wentzville parents petition to change school's hybrid plan

Competing petitions are circulating, demanding either a full reopen or completely virtual classes. And at least one protest is planned for Thursday

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Some parents are planning a protest in Wentzville Thursday over the school district's "blended" plan for the fall that will feature both in-person days and virtual learning.

Like most school districts, planning for fall classes has consumed summer break in the Wentzville School District.

Classes are scheduled to start with a blended approach with the more than 17,000 students will split time each week between in-person and online classes.

But parents aren't happy with that plan — on either side of this debate.

"I would love both as superintendent and, quite honestly as a father of two in this district, is for my own kids to be there, face-to-face, five days a week," said Wentzville Superintendent Curtis Cain.

But Cain said the numbers just aren't where they need to be for five days of face-to-face. And he's not the only administrator stuck in this spot.

"I think schools we feel as though we have an obligation as community members not to add to that transmission by bringing a bunch of people together," said Paul Ziegler with the non-profit Education Plus.

The organization is working with districts across the region on their reopening plans.

Ziegler said it's hard to settle on exact numbers for making decisions. A positive testing rate of 5% or below is a possible benchmark for fully reopening.

Right now Missouri is closer to 8% and that number can vary from one zip code to the next.

"We haven't had kids in school, since this pandemic started," said Ziegler. "So, we're a little anxious about that too. What does it look like?"

"It's not about any one indicator that's ultimately going to decide which level, the district happens to be in, but, what is the total picture saying or illustrate in in terms of the direction that we need to go," said Cain of how Wentzville will make its decisions.