Wentzville is among Missouri's fastest growing school districts

The St. Charles County school district, with an enrollment of more than 17,500 students, started classes Monday.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Wentzville R-IV School District students and staff are wrapping up their first week of a new school year.

The Wentzville School District holds the distinction of being among if not the fastest growing Missouri school district over the past two decades, with an average growth of 500 students per year.

Wentzville School District is home to one early childhood center, 13 elementary schools, four middle schools and four high schools – Holt, Liberty, North Point and Timberland high schools. The District serves an 89-square mile area including all or part of Dardenne Prairie, Foristell, Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon, and Wentzville.

The district has been feeling the effects of extreme heat on its first week back in the classroom.

Due to ongoing high temperatures in the building, Holt High School will release at noon Thursday, according to an announcement on the district's website.