How to pay it forward in St. Louis on Giving Tuesday

The day reminds people to help others during the holiday season. Here are some ways to chip in

ST. LOUIS — The days following Thanksgiving have taken on new meaning in recent decades. From Black Friday, Small Business Saturday to Cyber Monday, these days are calls to action for consumers. In 2012, Giving Tuesday was created to remind everyone to think of others.

The organization “GivingTuesday” encourages people to think of every Tuesday as Giving Tuesday, but it is generally celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, the date is Nov. 30, 2021.

St. Louis is known for its giving spirit. Here are some ways to help others for Giving Tuesday or the whole holiday season.

More than 12,000 people received help from the Red Cross in the Missouri-Arkansas Region last fiscal year. They are asking for financial donations and blood donors.

The nonprofit brings in teens to give back to the community. The teens work on the homes, learn about financial literacy, and show care and respect for the neighborhoods they grew up in. Dream Builders 4 Equity is always looking for volunteers to help clean up these properties. Materials, funds and workers are also needed.

5 On Your Side is a partner with Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition in the Little Wishes campaign to help children's holiday wishes come true. Grant a wish for one of 4,100 children in the foster care system.

This group is helping hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan settle in the St. Louis area. They need grocery gift cards and financial contributions to help the newcomers.

This group aims to bring down infant mortality, child abuse and neglect by providing services to at-risk families. They use in-home nursing visits to help parents and children.

The organization is working to solve hunger in the greater St. Louis area. They feed more than 200,000 people every month. They have programs for emergency food assistance and childhood nutrition.

Donations of time, money and goods help people experiencing homelessness in the greater St. Louis area. They help people secure housing and get additional support for their needs. They are matching Giving Tuesday donations with a $25,000 grant. Also, see the Catholic Charities of St. Louis.

This organization lays wreaths on the headstones of service members at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The group is lacking the donations needed to decorate the whole cemetery. The deadline to donate for this project is Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.