5 On Your Side and TEGNA Foundation award $40K in community grants to aid four St. Louis area nonprofit organizations

Matthews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club and three other organizations are receiving grants.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side, and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), have awarded four area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $ 40,000.

Community grants in St. Louis are aimed at addressing needs made more urgent by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including hunger, law enforcement, mental health services and employment opportunities for at risk youth.

Among the grant recipients are Matthews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, which provides educational support, recreation programs and mentoring to young people. The club has been operating for more than 60 years.

In addition to Matthews-Dickey, the other three organizations will also be receiving grants to support activities to improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region. They include The Ethical Society of Police Charitable Foundation, Dream Builders for Equity, and the Children’s Home Society of Missouri DBA FamilyForward. Each receives $10,000.

The funds directed to Matthews-Dickey will refurbish tennis courts. The Ethical Society of Police Charitable Foundation will be developing a community garden. Dream Builders for Equity will create a teen homes rehab project. The Children’s Home Society of Missouri DBA FamilyForward will be using the funds for a mental health respite location. Family Forward is the result of a merger between two nonprofits, the Children’s Home Society of Missouri and Family Resource Center.

“We are honored to be able to contribute to the wellbeing of our region,” said Alicia Elsner, President and General Manager of 5 On Your Side. “With these funds, four deserving nonprofits will further their missions while creating a positive impact on hundreds of lives.”

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Other goals supported include: No Poverty, Reduced Inequality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, Peace and Justice, and Strong Institutions.

Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

