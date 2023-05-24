5 On Your Side and the TEGNA Foundation issue grants to St. Louis area non-profits

KSDK's focus area this year is to support the development, education, and empowerment of vulnerable young people to help them be successful in adulthood.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is granting $40,000 to community organizations this year, courtesy of the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc.

5 On Your Side is committed to standing up for St. Louis. This year, the station is focusing on supporting the development, education, and empowerment of vulnerable children, teens and young adults to help them be successful in adulthood.

“Through our daily storytelling, in-depth reporting, and community service, we remain dedicated after 76 years to improving our region. These grants will accelerate amazing work already happening in St. Louis. It’s a privilege to serve the greater good of our community,” said Alicia Elsner, president and general manager at KSDK.

A diverse committee was created at the station level to review organizations in the St. Louis area that are doing work in the focus area. Two non-profits were chosen to be recommended for funding by the TEGNA Foundation.

The two grant recipients are:

CHADS Coalition for Mental Health: The $10,000 grant will fund school outreach programs designed as prevention and intervention tools addressing suicide prevention education, social-emotional skills training, and counseling.

Dream Builders 4 Equity: The $10,000 grant will fund the building of a playground in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

5 On Your Side’s community-focused franchise, Project 5, will showcase these two organizations in the coming months, too. Project 5 will also organize a day of employee-led volunteering for one of the organizations. The remaining $20,000 will be granted to two additional organizations in late summer.

During the first round of funding, the TEGNA Foundation awarded 144 community grants in 35 local markets. Most of the grants support the UN Sustainable Development Goal areas of Good Health & Well-being (51%), Quality Education (28%); Zero Hunger (11%); No Poverty (5%); and Decent Work & Economic Growth (5%).

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.