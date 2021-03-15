5 On Your Side continues partnership with area schools for PSA project

The completed PSA was placed into rotation on 5 On Your Side Sunday, March 14.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has again partnered with Gateway STEM High School and Ladue Horton Watkins High School to teach students how to work cooperatively and timely to create a public service announcement that began airing over the weekend.

Each school had eight students enrolled in broadcast technology classes participate in the project, which gives them hands-on experience creating a video alongside seasoned media professionals from 5 On Your Side. The students are given a topic, and told to generate ideas and ultimately a final concept for a PSA. They then work with a 5 On Your Side editor to put together the final 30-second piece. The topic this year was “Mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Shirley Brown, former Saint Louis Public Schools Administrator, says the project began more than 35 years ago as part of the Voluntary Desegregation Program and called “The City-County School Partnership Program.”

“At one time every media outlet in St. Louis worked with SLPS and county students on similar projects,” said Brown. “The PSA program with 5 On Your Side is the only one still in existence.”

“This professional and collaborative program helps our students feel important, valued, and heard,” said Don Goble, one of the teachers who leads the program at Ladue. “They come away with a greater understanding of the media, the importance of collaboration, and have the opportunity to enhance their presentation skills. Many of our students have said this program motivated them to improve their production work and inspired them to pursue a career in media.”

“This year’s theme is especially meaningful for St. Louis residents and 5 On Your Side viewers as we navigate through a pandemic that has disrupted all of our lives,” said Steven Graham, a teacher at Gateway. “The professionals at 5 On Your Side provide an invaluable experience to our students by taking their creative ideas and bringing them to life with a 30-second public service announcement.”

In addition to Shirley Brown, Don Goble, and Steven Graham, the program is led by Marteana Davidson from Ladue; 5 On Your Side Community Impact Manager Chris Randall; 5 On Your Side Sports Journalist Ahmad Hicks; and 5 On Your Side Photographer/Editor Joe Eickmeier.

The completed PSA was placed into rotation on 5 On Your Side Sunday, March 14 and can be seen on-air over the coming weeks. You can also view the PSA on YouTube.

