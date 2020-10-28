5 On Your Side earns 39 Mid-America Emmy® nominations

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is proud to announce 34 employees have received 39 Mid-America Emmy® Award nominations in 32 categories.
Here is a list of nominations:
Newscast – Morning/Daytime Markets 1-49: Jennifer Feldman, Megan Mays
Newscast – Evening Markets 1-49: Suzie Herman, Andrea Firestone
Newscast – Weekend: Suzie Herman, Andrea Firestone
General Assignment Reporting – No Time Limit: Chris Davis
General Assignment Reporting – No Time Limit: Jacob Long, Randy Schwentker
Breaking News: Abby Llorico, Casey Nolen, Chris Davis, Sara Machi
Team Coverage: Abby Llorico, Casey Nolen, Chris Davis, Anne Allred, Justina Coronel, Sara Machi, Brandon Merano, Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Rene Knott, Jenna Barnes, Ahmad Hicks, Morgan Young
Investigative Report – Series: PJ Randhawa, Andy Broadway, Erin Richey, Sonya Potter
News Special: Andy Mohler, Bill Bennett, Tony Chambers
Business/Consumer – News Single Story: Chris Davis
Education/Schools – News Single Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak
Health/Science – News Single Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak
Environment – News Single Story: Jacob Long
Environment – News Single Story: PJ Randhawa, Erin Richey
Politics/Government – News Story: Jacob Long, Andy Broadway
Politics/Government – News Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak
Crime – News Single Story – Within 24 Hours: Brandon Merano
Crime – News Single Story – Within 24 Hours: Morgan Young
Crime – News Single Story or Series – No Time Limit: Jacob Long, Andy Broadway
Human Interest – News Single Story: Frank Cusumano, Tom Stasiak
Military – News Single Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak
Special Event Coverage – Live or Edited: Sheila Condon Rice, Sonya Potter, Kay Quinn, Mike Bush, Anne Allred, Frank Cusumano, Rene Knott, Abby Llorico, Casey Nolen
Sports – News Single Story: Frank Cusumano, Randy Schwentker
Sports – News Feature: Frank Cusumano, Bill Bennett
News Promo – Single Spot: Courtney Ittner (two nominations in this category)
Overall Excellence: Alicia Elsner
News Excellence: Carol Fowler
Community Service: Chris Randall, Morgan Young, Anne Allred
Journalistic Enterprise: Casey Nolen
Editor – News: Randy Schwentker
Talent – Weather: Scott Connell
Talent – Performer/Host: Abby Llorico
Talent – Reporter: PJ Randhawa
Talent – Reporter: Casey Nolen
Talent – Reporter: Abby Llorico
Photographer – News: Randy Schwentker
Writer – News: Mike Bush
Video Journalist: Casey Nolen
“We are humbled by the recognition for serving our community through our team’s original storytelling and quality, consistent news coverage,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “I’m personally delighted that our skilled team of talented journalists are being honored.”
“It's always a tremendous thrill and honor to be recognized by our peers in journalism for the work we perform each day to serve St. Louis,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “It's what we love to do, and we are grateful for the chance to compete for one of the most prestigious awards in the media industry - an Emmy.”
This is the 44th annual awards ceremony for the Mid-America region, which represents Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony Saturday, Nov. 21.
