5 On Your Side earns 39 Mid-America Emmy® nominations

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is proud to announce 34 employees have received 39 Mid-America Emmy® Award nominations in 32 categories.

Here is a list of nominations:

Newscast – Morning/Daytime Markets 1-49: Jennifer Feldman, Megan Mays

Newscast – Evening Markets 1-49: Suzie Herman, Andrea Firestone

Newscast – Weekend: Suzie Herman, Andrea Firestone

General Assignment Reporting – No Time Limit: Chris Davis

General Assignment Reporting – No Time Limit: Jacob Long, Randy Schwentker

Breaking News: Abby Llorico, Casey Nolen, Chris Davis, Sara Machi

Team Coverage: Abby Llorico, Casey Nolen, Chris Davis, Anne Allred, Justina Coronel, Sara Machi, Brandon Merano, Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Rene Knott, Jenna Barnes, Ahmad Hicks, Morgan Young

Investigative Report – Series: PJ Randhawa, Andy Broadway, Erin Richey, Sonya Potter

News Special: Andy Mohler, Bill Bennett, Tony Chambers

Business/Consumer – News Single Story: Chris Davis

Education/Schools – News Single Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak

Health/Science – News Single Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak

Environment – News Single Story: Jacob Long

Environment – News Single Story: PJ Randhawa, Erin Richey

Politics/Government – News Story: Jacob Long, Andy Broadway

Politics/Government – News Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak

Crime – News Single Story – Within 24 Hours: Brandon Merano

Crime – News Single Story – Within 24 Hours: Morgan Young

Crime – News Single Story or Series – No Time Limit: Jacob Long, Andy Broadway

Human Interest – News Single Story: Frank Cusumano, Tom Stasiak

Military – News Single Story: Mike Bush, Tom Stasiak

Special Event Coverage – Live or Edited: Sheila Condon Rice, Sonya Potter, Kay Quinn, Mike Bush, Anne Allred, Frank Cusumano, Rene Knott, Abby Llorico, Casey Nolen

Sports – News Single Story: Frank Cusumano, Randy Schwentker

Sports – News Feature: Frank Cusumano, Bill Bennett

News Promo – Single Spot: Courtney Ittner (two nominations in this category)

Overall Excellence: Alicia Elsner

News Excellence: Carol Fowler

Community Service: Chris Randall, Morgan Young, Anne Allred

Journalistic Enterprise: Casey Nolen

Editor – News: Randy Schwentker

Talent – Weather: Scott Connell

Talent – Performer/Host: Abby Llorico

Talent – Reporter: PJ Randhawa

Talent – Reporter: Casey Nolen

Talent – Reporter: Abby Llorico

Photographer – News: Randy Schwentker

Writer – News: Mike Bush

Video Journalist: Casey Nolen

“We are humbled by the recognition for serving our community through our team’s original storytelling and quality, consistent news coverage,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “I’m personally delighted that our skilled team of talented journalists are being honored.”

“It's always a tremendous thrill and honor to be recognized by our peers in journalism for the work we perform each day to serve St. Louis,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “It's what we love to do, and we are grateful for the chance to compete for one of the most prestigious awards in the media industry - an Emmy.”

This is the 44th annual awards ceremony for the Mid-America region, which represents Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony Saturday, Nov. 21.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.