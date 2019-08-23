ST. LOUIS — Carol Fowler has been named 5 On Your Side’s new director of content and will oversee broadcast and digital newsroom operations. Her first day in the office will be Sept. 3.

Carol has an extensive background in broadcast and digital news. She started her career as an on-air reporter before moving to Chicago to be a news writer. She quickly moved into news leadership roles, and has experience overseeing news operations at three of Chicago’s local television stations.

As a veteran journalist, Carol also served as vice president of content strategy at Viewpoints.com (now PowerReviews) and co-founded a digital agency. Most recently, Carol served as senior vice president of digital news products at the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Joining 5 On Your Side was an easy choice for me, as a journalist who has devoted the last seven years to understanding the digital news consumer and what today’s content needs to look like,” said Carol. “TEGNA is a successful, visionary company unafraid to dream big, with the financial muscle to back bold ideas. That’s very exciting. Be assured 5 On Your Side will compete more aggressively than ever to inform and delight the St. Louis audience on-the-go.”

“Carol is committed to making local news relevant today across all of our platforms. She also has a vision for the future, given her years of experience creating content for news consumers,” said Alicia Elsner, president and general manager. “Her midwestern values, proven leadership, and major-market experience are a great fit for our team and community in St. Louis. We are delighted to welcome her to 5 On Your Side.”

In addition to Carol’s wealth of experience, she also holds a degree from University of Missouri’s School of Journalism. She is relocating to St. Louis with her husband and is the mother of two adult daughters.

About 5 On your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 51 television stations in 43 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.

