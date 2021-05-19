5 On Your Side hires new journalist to serve as MSJ/co-anchor of Sunday morning newscast

Stallworth comes from 5 On Your Side sister-station WZDX News Fox54 in Huntsville, Alabama

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired journalist Sydney Stallworth as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist and anchor. She will report for weekday newscasts and co-anchor Today in St. Louis on Sunday mornings alongside veteran 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson.

Stallworth comes from 5 On Your Side sister-station WZDX News Fox54 in Huntsville, Alabama, where she most recently served as the Saturday evening news anchor/producer and weekday reporter. In addition to her anchoring and reporting duties, she also developed a franchise focused on mental health called “Mental Health Mondays.” The series allows her to shoot, write and edit stories that focus on the struggles of mental health, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Numerous Zooms, phone calls, emails, and texts have convinced me that Sydney has a high probability of success in St. Louis and will become an asset as a 5 On Your Side reporter and anchor,” said News Director Art Holliday. “I think the audience, as well as her new KSDK family, will enjoy Sydney’s positive energy, personality, drive, and her passion for telling stories that impact the community, including mental health reporting.”

Stallworth earned a bachelor’s degree in media, TV, and film, with a concentration in broadcast journalism from Howard University.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Stallworth says she decided to make the move to St. Louis for the opportunity to learn from the station’s veteran reporters.

“I can’t wait to come out to St. Louis and join the 5 On Your Side family,” said Stallworth. “I’m a Florida girl, so I’m looking forward to getting a taste of all STL has to offer — literally. I can’t count all times I’ve heard about the butter cake and BBQ!”

Stallworth is a member of several organizations, including the National Association of Black Journalists, National Brotherhood of Skiers, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She begins at 5 On Your Side at the end of July.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.