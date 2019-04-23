ST. LOUIS — Justina Coronel is 5 On Your Side’s newest multi-skilled journalist. Her first day was Wednesday, April 17 and her first day on the air was Friday, April 19.

Justina comes to St. Louis from WMDT in Salisbury, Maryland where she worked as a weekday multi-media journalist, shooting, writing, and editing her own stories.

“I’m so excited to make St. Louis my new home and join 5 On Your Side,” said Justina. “I may not be from here originally, but I’m ready to dive in head-first and get to know the area and people – I’m ready to tell their stories.”

“Justina has an energy to her reporting that will immediately capture your attention,” said Broadcast Managing Editor Ryan Dean. “We have no doubt viewers will love her authentic personality.”

Justina has a bachelor’s degree in communication and English from Florida State University and a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from University of Miami. She’s fluent in Spanish and has won two Associated Press Awards.

