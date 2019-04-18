Morgan Young has been hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest weekend anchor and multi-skilled journalist. Her first day was Monday, and her first day on the air was Wednesday. She will anchor for the first time this Friday and Saturday alongside Casey Nolen.

For the last three years, Morgan has worked as a weekend anchor/multi-media journalist at WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama. Before her time in Alabama, she was an anchor/MMJ at KOMU in Columbia, Missouri.

“I’m so excited to join the 5 On Your Side team,” said Morgan. “I fell in love with St. Louis when I was a student at Mizzou, and I am so excited to do what I love and serve this community in a city that’s become a second home to me.”

“Viewers will notice an instant chemistry between Morgan and Casey when they team up on the anchor desk,” said Broadcast Managing Editor Ryan Dean. “Morgan is very passionate about journalism that makes a difference in our community, and we’re happy to welcome her to the 5 On Your Side family.”

Morgan has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism.

