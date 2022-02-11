5 On Your Side kicks off 75th anniversary with banner show exhibit

Two sets of banners will circulate through the community in 2022.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is celebrating a big anniversary – 75 years serving the St. Louis community.

To mark this milestone anniversary, the station has partnered with the Missouri History Museum and local library systems to host a banner show exhibit called “Local News. Lasting Impact: 75 Years Telling the Stories of St. Louis.”

Five colorful double-sided banners tell some of the biggest stories 5 On Your Side has had the privilege of telling. From the U.S. Open Golf Tournament the year 5 On Your Side went on the air to the Blues’ historic Stanley Cup win, the public can take a walk down memory lane. Each banner includes a QR code attendees can scan to watch videos and read more stories from each decade.

“This traveling banner show allows us to celebrate and honor the special moments and significant events that have helped shape the last 75 years of St. Louis history,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “As the first television station in St. Louis, we’re proud to show how committed we’ve been to our community since day one.”

Two sets of banners will circulate through the community in 2022. One set of banners will be hosted by the Missouri History Museum throughout February and set up in the museum’s Grand Hall. The second set of banners will begin circulation in the St. Louis County Library system, starting at the Indian Trails branch Feb. 21 - March 6.

The banner show is just one way the station is celebrating its anniversary. Other events include several television specials and an in-person event in late summer. Further details will be released in the near future.

A full list of dates and locations to see the banner show can be found at /bannershow

