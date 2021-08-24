5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush and Anne Allred Will Continue the Labor Day Weekend Tradition of Hosting the Show of Strength Telethon for MDA.

Watch 5 On Your Side and YouTube on Sept. 5, 8 to 10 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A time-honored tradition of the 5 On Your Side Labor Day Show of Strength Telethon returns again this year. Due to COVID limitations, Mike Bush will host a two-hour primetime telethon on Sunday, September 5 from 8 to 10 p.m. from Grant’s Farm. His co-host, Anne Allred, will co-host live from the KSDK studios. Despite the changes, the goal remains the same – to raise as much money as possible to benefit people affected by neuromuscular diseases living in the St. Louis community.

Bush began co-hosting the MDA telethon in 1987. Back then, it lasted nearly 20 hours and featured inspiring stories from courageous people and mixed in a little entertainment. Allred joined as co-host in 2018.

“For me, Labor Day weekend doesn’t mean the end of summer, it means the beginning of hope for so many local families,” said Bush. “Kids and adults with MD face extraordinary challenges but they do so with courage, grace and a love for life. They are quite simply my heroes. After more than 3 decades of hosting the MDA Show of Strength, we’re very excited to be in prime time for the first time and we know that our generous community will step up to help us out again!”

“The greatest thing about this event is that every dollar stays in the St. Louis area,” said Allred. “Your dollars allow for the development of medicines that prolong someone’s life and increase their quality of life. The research, medical services and famous summer camps MDA provides are extraordinary.”

The Show of Strength Telethon for MDA will feature stories about MDA heroes in our community who are dealing with neuromuscular diseases and highlights from past MDA telethons. The Muscular Dystrophy Association aims to cure muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases. MDA funds research on diseases that cause muscles to weaken and limit mobility.

Thousands of people in the United States live with one of these diseases. There currently is no cure for neuromuscular diseases. The funds raised during the show will benefit people in the St. Louis area. MDA helps 2,000 local families every year.

“Without the MDA and organizations like it, there would not be lifesaving therapies/treatments for adults and kids living with MD,” said Sarah Schwegel, former MDA National Goodwill Ambassador. “I am so excited for the telethon to return in 2021, after a year of isolation with COVID, it will be great to gather over Labor Day weekend!”

5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush and Anne Allred Will Continue the Labor Day Weekend Tradition of Hosting the Show of Strength Telethon for MDA.

This year the Show of Strength will look a little different. To align with social distancing recommendations, there will not be a phone bank. Instead, donations will be made online through ksdk.com/donate. You can also text GiveMDA to 314-425-5355 to get the link to donate on your phone. You can watch the show on TV, on KSDK.com and on YouTube. Donations are 100% tax-deductible.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com. For more information contact: