5 On Your Side names new Director of Digital Content

ST. LOUIS — Anne Stegen has been hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest Director of Digital Content. She joins the leadership team in the newsroom and will oversee all digital content and growth strategies.

Stegen is a native of Phoenix, Arizona, and comes from 5 On Your Side’s sister-station KPNX, where she helped launch 12news.com from scratch. In her most recent role, Digital Content Manager, Stegen oversaw day-to-day content, organized original storytelling, and led the station’s Voter Access and Vaccine teams. She also organized and created content plans for Super Bowl XVIX in Phoenix, the Final Four 2017, Rio Olympics, Pyeongchang Olympics, the career and death of Senator John McCain, and the 2015 viral “llamas on the loose” story.

Before working at KPNX, Stegen worked as a Digital Content Producer at KERO, the ABC affiliate in Bakersfield, California.

Though Stegen was born and raised in Phoenix, she’s no stranger to St. Louis. She lived in the area for 18 months in the early ‘90s and became a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"The 5 On Your Side team is full of great people who have strong connections to the community,” said Stegen. “It's an honor to join such a mission-driven organization that sets the standard for digital and TV journalism in the market. I can't wait to come back to the area and serve the people of St. Louis."

“Anne's leadership and digital acumen are well known in our company. So, it's a true pleasure to welcome Anne to St. Louis - where she will implement proven strategies to engage our growing digital audience,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “Our products, including KSDK.com, the KSDK app, newsletters and the KSDK YouTube channel, had a record-setting year in 2020 - and we look forward to Anne guiding our newsgathering desk, writers and reporters to even greater heights online.”

KSDK.com is consistently the leading provider of news and information in the St. Louis region, according to the audience measurement company, Comscore. Last year, KSDK's digital products attracted more than 64 million visitors, including 45 million video plays.

Stegen has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication with an emphasis in digital journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. She starts her new role April 5.

