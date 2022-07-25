5 On Your Side partners with Missouri History Museum for program celebrating station’s 75th anniversary

The “Local News. Lasting Impact.” program celebrates the station’s 75th anniversary.

5 On Your Side will participate in a “Thursday Nights at the Museum” program in partnership with the Missouri History Museum Aug. 11.

The “Local News. Lasting Impact.” program celebrates the station’s 75th anniversary and begins at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour in Grand Hall. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse.

During the happy hour, current and former 5 On Your Side anchors and reporters will be on-hand to mingle with attendees. The station’s 75th anniversary special will play on a screen for attendees during the happy hour, and the banner show exhibit will also be on display.

"Journalists capture the first draft of history, and KSDK has been doing that important work for 75 years," said Dr. Jody Sowell, President & CEO of the Missouri Historical Society, which operates the Missouri History Museum. "KSDK has been an important partner of the Missouri Historical Society. I especially appreciated their help with our #1 in Civil Rights exhibit, which provided another example of what important history work these journalists do. The MHS team is pleased to once again partner with KSDK, this time on a special Thursday Nights at the Museum event celebrating the station's 75th anniversary."

At 6:30 p.m., guests will be ushered into the museum’s auditorium for a panel discussion moderated by 5 On Your Side anchors Mike Bush and Anne Allred. Current and former 5 On Your Side talent will participate in the discussion.

“We are thrilled to engage with our viewers in celebrating our 75th anniversary,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “Mike and Anne are looking forward to fielding questions from our loyal viewers and recalling the remarkable people and historic moments we’ve covered over the years. It’s bound to be an enjoyable night walking down memory lane.”

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.

About Missouri History Museum

The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) makes history meaningful and accessible through its three physical locations in St. Louis: the Missouri History Museum, the Library & Research Center and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum. MHS has been active in the St. Louis community since 1866. Today, MHS serves as the confluence of historical perspectives and contemporary issues. Collecting for more than 150 years, MHS houses one of the largest collections of artifacts and historical materials of any regional history institution in the United States. Missouri Historical Society Members and donors support its work of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of this region. The Missouri History Museum and the Library & Research Center receive funding from the St. Louis City and County taxpayers through the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District.