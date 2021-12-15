5 On Your Side partners with Red Cross to raise money for tornado victims

The fundraiser begins at 4:30 a.m. Thursday and will last 24 hours.

5 On Your Side is partnering with its sister stations and the American Red Cross to raise money for people affected by the tornadoes in the Midwest and south.

The fundraiser begins at 4:30 a.m. Thursday and will last 24 hours. By texting the word “TORNADO” to 90999, viewers can make a $10 donation that’s added on to their phone bill. Donations larger or smaller than $10 can be made through the American Red Cross website set up to help the tornado victims and accessed by visiting KSDK.com/tornado

“5 On Your Side has stood up for the St. Louis community for more than 74 years,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “Partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money to provide food, shelter, and other much-needed items and services to the victims of these deadly tornadoes is another example of giving our viewers the opportunity to support one another during a time of crisis.”

5 On Your Side’s parent company has committed to a donation of $50,000 to help the tornado victims.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.