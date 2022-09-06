5 On Your Side raises nearly a half-million dollars for local families affected by neuromuscular diseases

More than 2,000 people in the St. Louis area are helped by the MDA each year.

ST. LOUIS — Generous St. Louisans once again stepped up to help the community by donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to the local chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

5 On Your Side’s MDA Show of Strength, which was part of the station’s “GIVE 75” campaign raised more than $458,000 for local families over the holiday weekend.

Hosted by Mike Bush and co-hosted by Anne Allred, Rene Knott, and Scott Connell, the telethon aims to raise money to help people living with neuromuscular diseases, for which there is currently no cure. More than 2,000 people in the St. Louis area are helped by the MDA each year.

“At MDA, we value strength in unity and strength in community, said Donald S. Wood, PhD., President and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “I couldn’t have been prouder to have stood beside our partners, families, and supporters in St. Louis who were incredibly generous and philanthropic, raising nearly half a million dollars for MDA which will help lead to faster breakthroughs and stronger futures for individuals living with neuromuscular disease.”

“The generosity of the St. Louis community never ceases to amaze me,” said Bush. “I’ve been asking them to support MDA every Labor Day weekend for 35 years and they always come through. Once again, they’ve made a huge difference for local families dealing with the challenges of neuromuscular diseases. I can only say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Bush has hosted the MDA Show of Strength for 35 years. To thank him for his service, Wood presented Bush with the MDA Tribute Award, which honors the legacy and life’s work of those who have been tireless in their efforts to support the patients and families served by the MDA.

“It was an honor to present the MDA Tribute Award to Mike Bush, and others including Dr. Alan Pestronk of Washington University School of Medicine, and MDA Muscle Walk team 'The Flying Pigs,' comprised of the Hawn and Bliss Holler families. We are grateful to Mike Bush for his longstanding legacy in hosting this time-honored Labor Day event. He has been steadfast in his commitment to sharing the stories of our families, clinicians, and researchers and giving of his time at MDA Summer Camp,” said Wood.

Donations can still be made online and are 100% tax-deductible. A replay of the telethon can be watched on 5 On Your Side’s YouTube channel.

