5 On Your Side teams up with Operation Food Search and Neighbors Credit Union to collect food donations

The "GIVE 75" campaign continues with food drive benefiting Operation Food Search.

5 On Your Side and sponsor Neighbors Credit Union are hosting a food donation drive called “Tackle Hunger,” in partnership with Operation Food Search, as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

On Friday night, the football game will be featured on 5 On Your Side’s high school sports show, 5 On Your Sideline, as the Game of the Week. A preview of the matchup and recap of food donations will also be featured during 5 On Your Side’s 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132. Non-perishable food items can be dropped in the white bin anytime. Perishable items may be dropped off inside the warehouse between 12 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in the St. Louis area doing hard work to improve the community. 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.

“Tackle Hunger” begins today and runs through Nov. 22. The first matchup is Francis Howell vs. Fort Zumwalt North.

