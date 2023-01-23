5 On Your Side to air new RACE special with teenagers sharing their stories

Hosted by 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson, teenagers are asked to share a time when they experienced racism and how it affected them.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side will air a new special in February focusing on Black teenagers who share their stories and perspectives.

RACE: Listen. Learn. Live: Teenagers is part of a series produced by 5 On Your Side that gives a voice to community members. Hosted by 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson, teenagers are asked to share a time when they experienced racism and how it affected them. The students also discuss their inspirations and hopes for the future.

The show’s participants include:

Mary Akakpo-Lado, senior at Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School

Jeremy Avan, senior at East St. Louis Senior High

Ariel Eastwood, senior at Parkway North High School

Indya Griffin, senior at Parkway Central High School

Zoey Hall, senior at Clayton High School

Zion Murphy, senior at Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School

Kameron Turner, senior at Lindbergh High School

Kyle Williams, senior at Ritenour High school

“I was excited to hear the perspective of our younger generation,” said Jackson. “Our panelists include a group of teens who come from diverse backgrounds from several different school districts in our community. One of the biggest things they all have in common is their drive to enhance the community they live in and share their own experiences and the challenges they’ve faced.”

In late February, 5 On Your Side will host an event that’s an offshoot of the RACE series. RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month will be a live in-person event Feb. 23 at the Missouri History Museum. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.

The newest special will air Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. on 5 On Your Side.

