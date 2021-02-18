5 On Your Side to air second special focused on race

The new locally produced special will be a virtual conversation with seven women and moderated by 5 On Your Side’s Kelly Jackson.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is dedicated to advancing the conversation about race. To support this initiative, the station will air its second RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. special, dedicated to Black women who share their personal memories and perspectives on race.

The new locally produced special will be a virtual conversation with seven women and moderated by 5 On Your Side’s Kelly Jackson. Topics include raising Black children, education, COVID-19, politics, and their own experiences with racism.

“These are brilliant women at the top of their fields, yet they all share painful stories of racism and racial inequalities,” said Jackson. “They’ve taken their experiences, wisdom and sheer determination to lead the cause of creating a more just community. I’m so proud of this special, and I urge everyone to watch with open hearts and minds.”

The participants are:

Jackie Joyner-Kersee – Olympic champion and founder of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation

Mayor Ella Jones – First Black and first female mayor of the City of Ferguson

Mary Elizabeth Grimes – President of Marion Middle School

Khalia Collier – Vice President of Community Relations for St. Louis City Soccer Club and owner of the St. Louis Surge.

Rev. Traci Blackmon – Justice and Local Church Ministries and United Church of Christ

Dr. Jovita Oruwari – Breast surgeon at SSM Health DePaul Hospital

Denise Thimes – Entertainer and Executive Director of the Mildred Thimes Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer

“An Olympic champion, a world class singer, a surgeon, mayor, and sports executive have all made their own history,” said Interim News Director Art Holliday. “Especially during Black History Month, it’s meaningful to assemble a group of accomplished Black women for a candid conversation about race, and I believe the audience will learn a lot."

RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. airs Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. on 5 On Your Side. The special will also be uploaded to 5 On Your Side’s YouTube channel. The first special, a conversation about race with Black male athletes, can be watched here.

