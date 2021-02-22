5 On Your Side Weather named most accurate by independent rating service for fourth consecutive year

Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell says the WeatheRate certification is an honor due to the trickiness of forecasting weather in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — WeatheRate, an independent weather research company, has certified 5 On Your Side Weather as having the most accurate forecasts in St. Louis, for the fourth consecutive year.

Each day, WeatheRate reviews four-day forecasts from local TV stations and checks for accuracy in key areas: high and low temperatures, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulation, wind, fog, and prediction of severe weather, including timing. WeatheRate compares the forecasts to information gathered from weather verification sites near the cities they evaluate, and monitor conditions throughout the entire metro area.

The 5 On Your Side Weather team – Anthony Slaughter, Jim Castillo, and Tracy Hinson, is led by Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell. Connell says the WeatheRate certification is an honor due to the trickiness of forecasting weather in St. Louis.

“With all the wild weather we see in St. Louis, forecasting is a challenge,” said Connell. “We know folks rely on our forecasts to help make lifestyle and business decisions. That’s why we put so much effort into making the best forecast possible. This is a great honor for our weather team for the fourth year in a row!”

"Tracking severe weather and delivering daily forecasts with pinpoint accuracy is priority one for the 5 On Your Side news operation,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “The Midwest is one of the most challenging parts of the nation to predict weather. To be recognized by an independent authority for accuracy four years running is both a tremendous honor and achievement, and it speaks to the expertise of our entire weather team, led by our chief meteorologist Scott Connell."

“We’re not surprised that Scott Connell and the 5 On Your Side Weather team have once again earned our seal of approval,” said President of WeatheRate, Inc., Bruce Fixman. “They are committed to delivering the most accurate forecast in St. Louis, which is not an easy task. From severe thunderstorms to arctic cold, St. Louis’ weather can change from one minute to the next."

