5 On Your Side wins 10 Mid-America Emmy® Awards

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side took home 10 Mid-America Emmy® Awards this weekend, more than any other news station in the St. Louis market, at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis.

Here’s a list of 5 On Your Side’s wins:

Breaking - Spot News: Robert Townsend, Casey Nolen, Andrew Scherer, Bob Hoehn, Don Galloway, & Mike Bush

Writer - News: Mike Bush

News Feature - Light: Mike Bush, Scott Suppelsa, Adam Dew

News Feature - Serious: Mike Bush & Tom Stasiak

Newscast - Morning: Brett Kaprelian & Tram Anh Nguyen

Daily News Report: Casey Nolen

Promotional Campaign: Brian Spencer, Austin Muschamp, & Isabelle Muren

Anchor - Sports: Frank Cusumano

Sports Story - News: Mike Bush & Scott Suppelsa

5 On Your Side News Director Art Holliday also took home the President’s Award for his tireless dedication to serving St. Louis. Today in St. Louis co-anchor Michelle Li received the George F. Davis Memorial Grant for Continuing Education.

This was the 46th annual Mid-America Emmy® Awards ceremony. The region covers local news markets in southern Iowa, central Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and northern Louisiana.

