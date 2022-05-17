5 On Your Side wins six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television and Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in journalism.

5 On Your Side has won six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards which demonstrate excellence in journalism. The station’s winning entries now advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

5 On Your Side won Regional Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Breaking News – Easter Jail Uprising

Excellence in Video – Stone Carver

Excellence in Writing – Mike Bush

Overall Excellence - KSDK

Podcast – Abby Eats St. Louis

Sports Reporting – The Chris Brooks Jr. Story

“It’s such an honor to be recognized for our daily contributions with six RTNDA 2022 Regional Edward R. Morrow Awards, including ‘Overall Excellence,’” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “To be associated with an award which bears the name of a journalist who symbolized the highest journalism standards is humbling, and something we do not take lightly.”

“It's tremendously rewarding to be recognized by our peers for producing work that was among the best of 2021,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “The recognition for ‘Overall Excellence’ is especially sweet because it's a win that the entire newsroom made possible. It's a privilege to lead this talented and dedicated content team that acts as one in every way.”

The Radio Television and Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in journalism, and are presented to small and large radio, television, and digital news organizations. 5 On Your Side is part of Region 5, which is made up of local news organizations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

