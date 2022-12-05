5 On Your Side’s early evening and late newscasts come out on top during November ratings book

Year-over-year, all three newscasts have seen growth.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s Monday through Friday 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts won their time periods for Adults 25-54 during the November ratings book, as did the station’s Monday through Sunday 10 p.m. newscast.

Year-over-year, all three newscasts have seen growth. The 4 p.m. newscast, anchored weekdays by veteran anchor Kay Quinn, Brent Solomon, and Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell, has seen a 109% share-of-voice increase, from 22% in November 2021 to 46% in November 2022. That show concluded the November 2022 book with a 0.6 rating.

The 6 p.m. newscast, anchored weekdays by veteran anchor Mike Bush, Anne Allred, Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell, and Sports Director Frank Cusumano, continues its long-standing dominance as the #1 newscast in the time period and as the highest-rated local newscast in the market. The 6 p.m. newscast concluded the November 2022 book with a 1.5 rating and a 38% news share-of-voice.

At 10 p.m., there has been a 12% increase in share-of-voice year-over-year Monday through Sunday. In November 2021, the share-of-voice was 34%, and in November 2022 the newscast finished at 38%. That show is also anchored by Bush, Allred, Connell, and Cusumano. It ended the November book with a 1.4 rating.

“Our audience growth is a clear sign that viewers appreciate 5 On Your Side’s commitment to asking tough questions and pursuing solutions to the serious problems holding the St. Louis region back,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “It’s also our privilege to be the station people most turn to when bad weather or breaking news is top of mind. We have a close-knit team that takes its mission to serve St. Louis seriously.”

The month of November included the mid-term election as well as many memorable pieces of local journalism. Investigations and special projects were the primary focus for the news team during the evening and late newscasts. Investigations included continuing coverage of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, with an emphasis on how to join the class action lawsuit. The I-Team also continued to follow the controversy at Coldwater Creek and the problems at Jana Elementary. These special projects are managed by Special Projects Director Sonya Potter.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.