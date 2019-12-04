ST. LOUIS — Today in St. Louis multi-skilled journalist Abby Llorico has signed a new contract with 5 On Your Side. She will continue shooting, writing, and editing her own stories for the morning show, weekdays from 4-7 a.m.

Abby started at 5 On Your Side in 2017 and is a two-time Mid-America Emmy Award nominee for her work on Today in St. Louis. She’s also part of an internal Innovation Team, which has allowed her to spearhead projects at the station and corporate level and will start hosting a podcast later this spring.

“I’m originally from St. Charles but being here means a lot more to me than working at my hometown station,” said Abby. “This station is dedicated to St. Louis. This is a place where I get to dive in and translate stories that impact the community I know and love, where my wild ideas are embraced, where my team inspires me to be better, and I’m excited to keep at it.”

“Abby is truly dedicated to improving the quality of life in St. Louis because she grew up in St. Louis,” said President & General Manager Alicia Elsner. “She grew up watching 5 On Your Side and understands the privilege she has to serve our community. We are delighted Abby has chosen to continue bringing her gift of original storytelling to our consumers each and every weekday morning.”

Abby also regularly volunteers her time; she is a Ready Reader every week, emcees and leads various projects on behalf of the station including the Ladue-Gateway PSA Project, and last fall she launched a program within St. Louis Public Schools aimed at building confidence, combatting bullying, and setting goals for girls in fourth and fifth grades.

“This is a pivotal time in their school careers, when it’s important for girls to know and understand their worth and what they’re capable of accomplishing,” said Abby. “My goal is to help give them the tools to go for it! It will be great to stay in town and continue working hard and having fun on and off the air.”

