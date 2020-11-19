Ahmad Hicks inducted into BGCSTL Alumni Hall of Honor

Over the years, the Club became Ahmad’s second home.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side sports multi-skilled journalist and anchor Ahmad Hicks was recently inducted into the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis’s Alumni Hall of Honor.

Each year, the Club recognizes distinguished alumni for achievements in their field of work, leadership, work with children, service to the St. Louis community, and supporting the mission of the Boys and Girls Club.

Ahmad joined the club when he was 5 years old, attending summer camp at the original North Grand location. He loved it so much he went on to play football, basketball, and baseball year-round at the Club, building relationships along the way.

Over the years, the Club became Ahmad’s second home, and the people he met became lifelong friends.

“I have friends from the summer camp program who are now professionals in St. Louis, some elsewhere, who also strive to make an impact in their respective communities,” said Ahmad. “We still laugh about the memories we had as kids and acknowledge it was those experiences and diverse backgrounds during the summers that helped us learn and become who we are today. It comes with great pride to say I’ll forever be a Herbert Hoover Eagle.”

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.