ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has forced Americans to adjust their lives and look for creative solutions to practice social distancing. That includes looking for ways to work from home. 5 On Your Side is no different. The station has found ways to allow employees to work from home, including anchor Anne Allred, who will anchor newscasts from her home while coronavirus remains a public health threat.

Allred anchors the evening newscasts Sunday – Thursday alongside Mike Bush, who will continue to anchor from the 5 On Your Side studio. A mobile studio has been set up in Allred’s basement to allow her to continue working from home while protecting her health.

In 2017, Allred had a kidney transplant, and the medication she takes to prevent kidney rejection suppresses her immune system. While the medication helps keep Allred healthy, it also makes her high risk for contracting coronavirus.

“We are in an uncertain time. This is starting to get financially and emotionally crushing for many people, including small business owners, working parents with kids at home, people who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions, and people over 60-years-old,” said Allred. “All we can do is our best and control what we can control. I am thinking of our whole community and the hardship these next few weeks will bring. My kidney transplant doctors have told me to stay home for at least the next two weeks until there is more information available about COVID-19 and its spread. I feel lucky to be able to work from home. I am committed to bringing you the news you need every day to keep viewers and their families safe and informed.”

Allred isn’t the only 5 On Your Side employee practicing social distancing when it comes to work. Non-essential employees from all departments are remoting in and doing the work they typically do in the office from their own home.

Allred’s new workflow started Monday and will remain in place for at least two weeks.

