Veteran anchor Art Holliday named interim news director at 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS — Art Holliday will become interim news director effective in the new year, 5 On Your Side Director of Content Carol Fowler announced today.

Holliday will leave his 4 p.m. anchor duties and his morning radio show on KTRS to devote his energy to this new full-time role. While his appointment is interim, Holliday is a candidate for the permanent role while a national search is underway.

“I have a lot of history with this news organization and I benefited and learned from a variety of roles: 10 years in the sports department, 22 years in the Today In St. Louis anchor chair, managing editor, executive producer twice, general assignment reporter, and story-telling unit,” said Holliday. “It’s a tremendous honor to be news director at KSDK, even on an interim basis. It has historical significance at a time when many organizations recognize the value and importance of diversity in key leadership and decision-making positions.”

“Art brings impeccable credentials as a journalist and is a thoughtful leader among his peers. By stepping back into management, Art will sharpen our focus on the people side of our operation and diversity outreach. I’m truly delighted he is eager to serve KSDK and its audience in this brand-new way,” said Fowler.

Holliday came to 5 On Your Side in 1979 and is the station’s longest-serving journalist. He is currently co-anchor of the 4 p.m. newscast alongside Kay Quinn. He says stepping behind the camera was a decision that came down to wanting to serve the greater good of the station and helping to make everyone else better.

Among his new responsibilities will be recruiting, as well as employee mentoring and training.

“My internal conversations boiled down to this: me vs. we,” said Holliday. “If I made this a selfish decision, I easily could have kept doing a morning radio show with my great friend and former long-time KSDK co-anchor Jennifer Blome, and I would have continued working with colleague Kay Quinn, one of the best ever at KSDK. Or I could make it about we: paying it forward to the young reporters I’ll be closely working with to help them maximize their talent and realize their own broadcasting dreams like KSDK allowed me to do.”

The news director position is the #2 broadcast job in the 5 On Your Side newsroom. The role was left vacant last week after news content director Ryan Dean announced his desire to return to an on-air role as Today in St. Louis reporter and co-anchor of the 10 a.m. newscast. 5 On Your Side is also recruiting a Director of Digital Content which will complete its senior news leadership team.

