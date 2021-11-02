5 On Your Side hires veteran journalists as new creative director, morning content manager

Two former KSDK employees re-join the station in leadership roles.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired Brian Spencer as the station’s new creative director and Tram Anh Nguyen as morning content manager of Today in St. Louis.

Spencer, a former longtime 5 On Your Side marketing producer, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to KSDK. He most recently served as KMOV’s promotions manager and Surprise Squad executive producer. Before KMOV, Spencer worked as the senior creative services producer at WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A proud St. Louis native, Spencer started his career at 5 On Your Side in 2000 as a production assistant. In 2004 he was promoted to creative services producer and wrote, produced, directed, and edited promotions to market the station. He left KSDK in 2012 for the position at WRAL.

“I grew up in St. Louis and this is where my heart is,” said Spencer. “KSDK was always the station that was on in my home. It’s where I got my start in TV and where I learned most of my skills. It’s special to me to return to the station that launched my career and to work with a lot of the people who taught me what I know today. It feels like I’m coming home.”

“I’m thrilled that Brian has decided to return to the place where his career started,” said Director of Marketing Nicole Marafioti. “His wild creativity, passion, dedication, and knowledge of St. Louis will be a valuable asset to the 5 On Your Side team.”

Spencer has earned eight Mid-America Emmy Awards, a Promax Gold Award, a Promax Silver Award, and helped his station win three Missouri Broadcasters Awards during his more than 20 years working in television news. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Lindenwood University. In his free time, he’s active in the St. Louis Gaelic Athletic Club, previously serving as the club’s president.

Tram Anh Nguyen comes to 5 On Your Side after spending the last 20 years as supervising producer/ producer of the 6 a.m. hour of KTVI Fox 2’s morning show. Before working at KTVI, she produced the morning show at WAND in Decatur, Illinois.

Nguyen is also no stranger to 5 On Your Side. She started her career at KSDK in 1997 as a production assistant.

“Rejoining the 5 On Your Side team 24 years after I started my professional journalism career here was quite an unexpected but wonderful surprise,” said Nguyen. “I’m very happy and excited to be with the KSDK family and hope to continue the tradition of great journalism that not only informs, but also investigates, entertains, and unifies.”

“I worked with Tram Anh at KSDK early in her career when she was a production assistant, and already a standout performer,” said Interim News Director Art Holliday. “When I learned she was interested in returning to KSDK, I said ‘hire her’ when asked my opinion of her. She’s smart and energetic with a tremendous laugh and sense of humor. She’ll be a great teammate and leader."

During her two decades at KTVI, Nguyen earned three Mid-America Emmy Awards for “Best Morning Newscast.” She has a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Webster University and is fluent in Vietnamese.

Nguyen started her work on Today in St. Louis Feb. 8 and reports to Interim News Director Art Holliday. Spencer begins his role Feb. 15 and will report to Director of Marketing Nicole Marafioti.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.