Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event

Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week.

Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History Museum. She will be on-hand to mingle with guests during the cocktail hour and be part of the panel discussion moderated by anchors Mike Bush and Anne Allred.

“I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to do a little weather with my good friend & former colleague, Scott Connell,” said Preszler. “Even after all these years, we’re still a team! This is like going home to see my family, my KSDK family and all my friends in St. Louis. Congratulations to KSDK for 75 wonderful years!”

Preszler came to 5 On Your Side as chief meteorologist in 1998 and served in that role before retiring in 2016. For a few years Preszler continued to forecast for St. Louis through her popular “Weather STL” website before moving to Florida to take a job as a meteorologist at WFTX Fox 4 in Fort Myers, Florida. She currently serves as a meteorologist at WFOR CBS Miami.

“I’m so excited Cindy will be joining us in the weather center this week, it will be like old times,” said Scott. “We get to work together again, even if it is only for an afternoon. I know Cindy will be right at home for sure.”

Viewers can catch Preszler during the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts this Wednesday, Aug. 10.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.