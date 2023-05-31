Corey Miller promoted to weekend sports anchor

Miller started at 5 On Your Side as an intern and became a sports MSJ in fall 2022.

ST. LOUIS — Corey Miller, a multi-skilled journalist for 5 On Your Side’s sports department, has been promoted to weekend sports anchor.

Miller started at 5 On Your Side as an intern in 2016. After graduating from University of Missouri – Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism, he joined the station as a part-time production assistant. A few months later he was promoted to a full-time position on the digital team as a digital video specialist.

After working in as a fill-in sports reporter, Miller was promoted to full-time sports MSJ in October 2022.

“Corey told me a couple of years ago that working in the KSDK sports department was his dream job,” said News Director Art Holliday. “Personally, I know that feeling. Corey earned his promotion the old-fashioned way; doing his digital job well, volunteering for sports assignments, and being ready when his opportunity came along.”

“As a kid, watching KSDK was a daily habit in my house,” said Miller. “To join the station in 2017 was a dream come true. Five years later, to now say I’m a sports anchor and reporter at my childhood station is surreal. I look forward to continuing to tell the sports stories of hometown with passion and creativity.”

Miller is a native of Freeburg, Illinois, and grew up watching Mike Bush and Karen Foss. He says when he’s not working, he’s usually thinking about baseball.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.