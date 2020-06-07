TV and radio media partners to host St. Louis County Executive Democratic Primary debate

The debate will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Nine Network’s studio in St. Louis and simulcast on all three networks.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side, Nine Network, and St. Louis Public Radio are again partnering to host an hour-long St. Louis County Executive Democratic Primary debate between Jake Zimmerman, Mark Mantovani, Jamie Tolliver and incumbent Sam Page.

5 On Your Side Political Editor Casey Nolen, St. Louis Public Radio Political Reporter Jason Rosenbaum, and Nine Network’s Ruth Ezell will moderate the debate, which will not have a studio audience due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ezell will facilitate and serve as the audience correspondent, curating questions for the participants through social media.

