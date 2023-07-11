Diamond Palmer hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest MSJ

Palmer comes to 5 On Your Side from Spectrum News 1 Kentucky.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired Diamond Palmer as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist.

Palmer is a native of Champaign, IL. She received a Master of Science in Journalism in 2021 from Northwestern University, after graduating from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, TV, and Digital Media. While at SIUC, Palmer worked for PBS affiliate WSIU-TV and ABC affiliate WSIL-TV.

Palmer comes to 5 On Your Side from Spectrum News 1 Kentucky and was based in Lexington.

“Diamond’s energy, personality, and passion for telling meaningful stories stood out during the hiring process,” said 5 On Your Side News Director Art Holliday. “When I asked Diamond why she made the decision to attend graduate school at Northwestern, she told me ‘Education is my wealth.’ We think Diamond is going to be a great addition to our newsroom.”

”I'm ecstatic to join the talented and award-winning team at 5 On Your Side,” said Palmer. “To now be able to tell stories about a community I grew up visiting and have so much love for, is a dream come true. I'm incredibly thankful and look forward to calling St. Louis home!”

Palmer’s first day at 5 On Your Side will be August 7.

