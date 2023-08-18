Help the Muscular Dystrophy Association during 5 On Your Side's Show of Strength 2023

The fundraiser helps people with neuromuscular diseases living in the St. Louis community. Text GiveMDA to 314-425-5355.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s annual telethon benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association is back this August and returning to its longtime home at Grant’s Farm.

You can also text GiveMDA to 314-425-5355 to get the link to donate on your phone.

Anchor Mike Bush will once again host the “MDA Show of Strength,” with co-hosts Anne Allred, Rene Knott, and Scott Connell. This will be Bush’s 37th year hosting the telethon.

Editor's note: The above video showcases our 2022 telethon.

This year’s telethon will air one week earlier on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 8-10 p.m. It will air live on 5 On Your Side’s broadcast and 5+ streaming app. It will also be available for re-broadcast on the station’s YouTube and 5+ streaming channels.

The telethon aims to raise money to help people living with neuromuscular diseases, for which there is currently no cure. MDA supports research for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

More than 2,000 people in the St. Louis area are helped by the MDA each year. Donations can be made online through a special page set up by the MDA for this telethon.

Last year’s telethon raised more than $458,000.

Donations are 100% tax-deductible.

